Proposed Bipartisan Law Could End NSA Phone Surveillance

A new law on the table out of Congress could put an end to NSA phone surveillance (via Fight For The Future).

[NSA Spying Program Has Allegedly Ended]

Call Records

Yesterday Senators Rand Paul (R-KY) and Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Representatives Justin Amash (R-MI 03) and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA 19) introduced the Ending Mass Collection of Americans’ Phone Records Act [PDF].

If passed it would permanently shut down the 20 year old NSA phone surveillance program. Ironically, on the same day this was introduced we learned of a separate phone surveillance program that the Drug and Enforcement Agency (DEA) used. This had the DEA collection billions of phone records without legal review.

[The NSA Continues to Violate American Rights]