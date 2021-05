Orders are now open for the new 24-inch M1 iMac. The redesigned device starts at US$1,299 and comes in seven different colors.

Other elements in the updated device include a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, studio-quality mics, and a six-speaker sound system to help with home working. There is also a new Magic Keyboard which includes Touch ID for the first time. There are 7-core and 8-core options, and shipping is expected in the second half of May.