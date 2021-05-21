The new iPad Pro with an M1 chip, became available to buy in-store and online on Friday. The 11-inch model starts at US$799 and the 12.9-inch model starts at US$1,099.

Buy iPad Pro with M1 Chip and Liquid Retina XDR Display

The 12-inch model of the new iPad has a Liquid Retina XDR display. 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU, and a 16-core Apple Neural Engine, and storage options going up to 2TB. There are wifi and cellular, 5G-enabled options available. The device comes in either Space Grey or Silver. There are monthly payment options available, and engraving is available for free.

 

