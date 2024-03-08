New M3 MacBook Air is Now Available for Same Day Pickup at Apple Store

Apple surprised us earlier this week with the announcement of the M3 variant of the MacBook Air. It was long overdue since the release of the M3 MacBook Pro models last year. While there aren’t many changes to the design, the internals receive a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. Pre-orders for the M3 MacBook Air began on March 4th. Now, the M3 MacBook Air models are hitting the shelves of Apple Stores across various regions, including the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia.

Customers can simply walk into an Apple Store and walk out with a new M3 MacBook Air the same day or the next day. In addition, those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can expect their orders to arrive promptly starting today.

The newly launched M3 MacBook Air models come in two sizes, 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch, with pricing starting at $1,099, and $1,299, or $999, and $1,199 for students, respectively. Both variants come in Space Gray, Midnight, Starlight, and Silver options. Meanwhile, the predecessor 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is available with a price cut.

13-inch and 15-inch M3 MacBook Air Pricing

13.6-inch, M3 MacBook Air (8-core CPU/8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $1,099

13.6-inch, M3 MacBook Air (8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,299

13.6-inch, M3 MacBook Air (8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,499

15.3-inch, M3 MacBook Air (8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD): $1,299

15.3-inch, M3 MacBook Air (8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,499

15.3-inch, M3 MacBook Air (8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD): $1,699

How to Order M3 MacBook Air Online & Pickup At Apple Store?

Simply head to Apple.com, add the desired configuration to your bag, and proceed to checkout, where you’ll find the option to select “I’ll pick it up.” Next, enter your ZIP code to find available Apple Store locations near you. Once you’ve chosen a convenient pickup location, select a date for pickup. You may also be required to bring a government-issued ID and order number.