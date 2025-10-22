New M5 Vision Pro now ships with “Product of Vietnam” label

Apple’s refreshed Vision Pro arrives with a quiet but telling change on the box. When you pick it up, you’ll see a new line under the tech specs: “Product of Vietnam.” The headset also adds the M5 chip and a new Dual Knit Band, along with few other accessories.

Bloomberg reports that while the first Vision Pro launched in February 2024 and came out of China, the new model landing tomorrow lists Vietnam on its packaging. Bloomberg adds that Apple has used Vietnam for AirPods and Apple Watch production, moved much of its US-bound iPhone supply to India this year, and expanded Mac work in Thailand and Malaysia. Indonesia is in the mix for AirPods Max parts. The pattern is not subtle.

“Product of Vietnam.”

That wording sits on the packaging for full Vision Pro units. It marks a shift without changing how the device works for you.

Not every component follows

Credits: Bloomberg

Bloomberg says the Dual Knit Band sold separately is labeled “Made in China,” even as the full Vision Pro package lists Vietnam. The original Vision Pro relied on China-based Luxshare Precision. A company spokesperson declined to comment on the shift. This is a reminder that accessories and core units can follow different paths even within the same product family.

“While packaging for full Vision Pro units shows a ‘Product of Vietnam’ label, customers who purchased the new Dual Knit headband as a standalone item have noticed that the accessory is made in China.”

What the label change tells you

This is not a features story. Bloomberg says the headset adds comfort changes and the M5, but the bigger headline sits on cardboard. The label reflects Apple’s balancing act between two pressures. On one side, the United States pushes for less reliance on China and has tariffs in place. On the other, Apple still courts Chinese officials and suppliers. Tim Cook’s recent time in China shows that relationship remains important.

Open questions remain

Bloomberg notes it is unclear if all Vision Pro configurations now come from Vietnam. Apple often splits production across regions, and Vision Pro still ships in low volumes compared to iPhone. One more signal appears stateside.

Apple and Corning plan to produce cover glass for all iPhones and Apple Watches in the United States. That adds a domestic thread without changing the core reality: you will keep seeing more “Product of Vietnam” labels across Apple’s lineup as the company spreads its manufacturing footprint.