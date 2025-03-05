New Mac Studio Is Here With 2 Different Processors: M3 and M4

Apple has unveiled the new Mac Studio, which it calls the most powerful Mac ever made. The desktop computer comes with either the M4 Max or the new M3 Ultra chip. It has Thunderbolt 5 ports, up to 512GB of unified memory, and up to 16TB of SSD storage, all in a compact design.

The Mac Studio is designed for professionals who need high performance for intensive tasks. It can run large language models with over 600 billion parameters entirely in memory, thanks to its GPU and large unified memory capacity.

Some key improvements include:

Thunderbolt 5 ports with transfer speeds up to 120 Gb/s

Support for up to eight Pro Display XDRs at 6K resolution (M3 Ultra model)

10Gb Ethernet port, HDMI port, and SDXC card slot

Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

The new Mac Studio also works with Apple’s new AI system called Apple Intelligence. This system aims to enhance how users work and communicate while protecting privacy. It uses on-device processing for many tasks, and a new Private Cloud Compute feature for larger models.

The Mac Studio is available for pre-order now and will be in stores starting March 12. Prices start at $1,999, with education pricing at $1,799.

