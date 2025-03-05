New MacBook Air is Out And Starts Just At $999

Apple has announced the new MacBook Air, which is equipped with the M4 chip and is set to be released on March 12, 2025. This model is said to have up to two times the performance of the previous M1 model and up to 23 times faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air. The device boasts a battery life of up to 18 hours, giving users six additional hours compared to Intel-based models.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 12MP Center Stage camera that enhances video quality and includes a Desk View feature for more engaging video calls. It also has support for up to two 6K external displays in addition to its built-in Liquid Retina display. The laptop is available in a new sky blue color, joining existing options of midnight, starlight, and silver.

The starting price for the new MacBook Air is $999, which is $100 less than its predecessor, with an education price set at $899. It is available in both 13-inch and 15-inch models and starts with 16GB of unified memory, which can be upgraded to 32GB. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The MacBook Air runs on macOS Sequoia, which adds features such as iPhone Mirroring and improved functionality in Safari. The device also integrates Apple Intelligence, which includes tools like Image Playground, Genmoji, and Writing Tools. Additionally, ChatGPT has been added into Writing Tools and Siri, ensuring privacy protections are in place.

In terms of environmental responsibility, the new MacBook Air contains over 55% recycled content overall, including a 100% recycled aluminum enclosure and rare earth elements in its magnets. The packaging is entirely fiber-based, which goes well with Apple’s goal to eliminate plastic from all packaging by the end of 2025.

With these updates, the new MacBook Air aims to provide enhanced performance and features while also addressing environmental concerns.