New McDonald’s Ad Pokes Fun At Apple to Promote ‘STRAW’

Fast food chain McDonald’s has a new ad for a product called “the STRAW.” It pokes fun at Apple, in particular Jony Ive, as it features white backgrounds and a “British” narrator. The product will be released along with four new shakes in time for St. Patrick’s Day.

McDonald’s Ad -stravaganza

Short for Suction Tube for Reverse Axial Withdrawal, the STRAW is an engineering marvel that will let people “enjoy both flavors of the new Chocolate Shamrock Shake.” In a press release, Seth Newburg, engineer and managing partner at NK Labs, which worked on the straw, said:

“It was a puzzling assignment but one with an ambitious goal. From a physics perspective, it’s actually quite difficult to deliver a proportional amount of both chocolate and mint flavors with each sip. But that’s exactly what we did. It’s a marvel of fluid dynamics. Thanks Fibonacci sequence.”

The STRAW will be a limited edition product, with a release of only 2,000 units. If it becomes a success though, it’s possible McDonald’s will make more. While you’re waiting, check out the McDonald’s ad below: