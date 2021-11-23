New Mercury Elite Pro Mini is a Bus-Powered Portable Drive

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini

OWC’s newest product is the Mercury Elite Pro mini, a bus-powered portable drive with up to 4TB of storage and 542MB/s performance. It starts at US$42.99 as an enclosure to add your own drive, or from 480GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB, models starting at US$94.00.

Mercury Elite Pro mini

The OWC Mercury Elite Pro mini is a powerhouse that gives creative pros, small office/home office users, students, and families the speed and universal connectivity of a USB-C 10Gb/s interface and up to 4TB of storage capacity and 542MB/s real-world performance speeds.

Highlights

  • Universally compatible: Plug and play with past, present, and future Macs, PCs, iPad Pros, Chromebooks, and Android tablets
  • Life ready: save, access, backup, and edit work and personal files with up to 542MB/s real-world performance
  • Easy backups: Apple Time Machine and Windows File History ready
  • Game on: ideal for game storage with Playstation and Xbox consoles
  • Entertainment center: watch videos, listen to music, and view pictures through your Smart TV
  • Portable: bus-powered and rugged to go from desktop to mountain top
  • Bootable: Startup and launch apps in just seconds
  • Quiet: heat-dissipating aircraft-grade aluminum housing and fanless venting provide cool, nearly silent operation

The included USB-C cable with tethered USB-A adapter lets you plug into nearly anything, anywhere.

