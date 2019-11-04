Microsoft Announces All-In-One Office App for iOS

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Today Microsoft announced a new app called Office. It combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single app.

Office

Office gives people a new way to use Microsoft’s productivity tools, and helps you save space on your iPhone instead of downloading multiple apps. The company released a video showing the app:

The new Office mobile app represents our vision for what a productivity solution would look like if first built for mobile devices. In designing this new experience, we first considered how people’s expectations differ when using a phone versus a computer, so we set out to optimize for simplicity, efficiency, and common mobile needs.

The app isn’t officially released yet but you can sign up for a preview version for TestFlight.

Further Reading:

[Fix Certain Photos Not Loading in iCloud Drive by Converting Them]

[Adobe Releases Photoshop for iPad, But it’s Still a Work in Progress]

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
par7667 Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
par7667
Member
par7667

Hmmmmm, how is it a new app? A decade ago they had a miracle app called Microsoft Works (Apple had AppleWorks and then Claris Works). Shouldn’t this be a reintroduction of an idea that was deemed old and dated a decade ago? Hazarding a guess, could it be that the Pages, Numbers, Keynote apps are taking away revenue?

Vote Up0Vote Down 
4 hours ago