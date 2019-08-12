Mophie Launches Multi-Device Wireless Charging Pads

The mophie dual wireless charging pad charges any compatible iPhone and AirPods quickly and efficiently. An extra USB-A port allows a third USB device to be charged simultaneously, such as Apple Watch.

The 3-in-1 wireless charging pad conveniently charges iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch from one central location. To ensure a seamless charging experience for all three devices, it features a dedicated cavity for AirPods, and an integrated charging stand for Apple Watch that holds it at the ideal angle for Nightstand Mode with an unobstructed view of the screen.

US$139.95