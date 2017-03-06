New Report Backs Up 5.8-inch iPhone 8

Apple’s iPhone 8 may sport a 5.8-inch OLED display, according to a new report. Just like other reports, this one says Apple plans to release two LED screen iPhones.

Nikkei Asian Review is saying the iPhone 8 screen will be 5.8-inches, which fits with news from late last year saying Apple is sourcing Samsung for the displays. Last December, insider sources said Apple was working on a 5.8-inch iPhone 8, and 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch LED screen iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus models. Reports also say the mid-size iPhone model could come with a 5-inch display.

KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo backed up 5.8-inch iPhone 8 reports in February with his own twist. He said the display will have 5.1-inches of usable space with a dynamic “function area” that mimics the Retina MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar.

Inside the iPhone 8

The iPhone 8’s function area will offer virtual buttons and may have finger print scanning technology embedded in the glass. That sounds plausible based on a report from last week saying Apple is using technology from its AuthenTec and Privaris acquisitions to move Touch ID into the iPhone’s display and do away with the Home button.

Other features expected in the iPhone 8 include wireless charging support, and a higher resolution front-facing camera with 3D facial scanning support.

Assuming the insider information is correct, Apple won’t start production on the iPhone 8 until September, which means it won’t be available in time for the usual fall unveiling event. Instead, Apple will likely show it off along side the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Those models will ship within a few days of the launch event, and the iPhone 8 will follow a few weeks later.

Apple hasn’t offered up any details about this fall’s iPhone refresh, but we’re starting to see some pretty consistent themes: There will be three new models this fall, a new screen size, a premium model with an OLED display, and wireless charging support.