New Rumor Alleges to Show iPhone 14 Pro Packaging, Potentially Confirms 6GB RAM

As we continue to approach the Sept. 7 announcement of the iPhone 14, rumors continue to flood the internet, including the iPhone 14 arriving with 6GB of RAM.

Currently, a new leak posted on the Chinese social media service Weibo is claiming that all iPhone 14 models will come with 6GB of RAM, which has been rumored before. Additionally, the website also shares details concerning the packaging of the device.

Weibo Post Suggests iPhone 14 to See 6GB of RAM

A Weibo post shared to Twitter by ShrimpApplePro states that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have 6GB of RAM. Rumors concerning all iPhone 14 models starting with 6GB of RAM originally surfaced back at the top of June, with rumors suggesting the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max would receive 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, whereas the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would receive 6GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Digitimes Asia and supply-chain reports added more fire to the rumors.

According to sources, this would mark the third year in a row that the “Pro” models of iPhone would start with 6GB of RAM. There was also previous rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro would jump to 8GB. However, it seems even the Pro models are likely to start with 6GB of RAM.

Typically, Apple doesn’t focus that much on RAM. In fact, Cupertino usually skips this detail when championing its flagship device. This is likely in thanks to the tight integration between iOS software and iPhone hardware.

Potential Packaging in the Wild

Lastly, today’s leak also claims to show a sticker that will be on the side of the iPhone 14 Pro box. Showing the “iPhone 14 Pro” branding, it also shows that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro max is likely to arrive in a white box this year. For previous generations, it was a black box.

With it being almost a week away, it would be best to take any incoming iPhone 14 rumors with a grain of salt. While speculation is entertaining, those who know seeing is believing are patiently waiting for the Sept. 7 announcement.

Do you think the iPhone 14 will come with 6GB of RAM? Let us know in the comments.