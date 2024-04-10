New Rumor Throws Cold Water on Mid-Cycle iPhone 15 Color

Apple usually takes wraps off a new color every mid-cycle or during the spring, but that seems unlikely to happen with the current iPhone 15 and 15 Plus, as per the latest rumor.

The rumor comes from Chinese tipster Instant Digital on Weibo, who believes there will be no mid-cycle iPhone 15 color variant, contradicting previous rumors suggesting that Apple would bring a PRODUCT (RED) variant for iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Interestingly, the iPhone 15 line is the first to skip the PRODUCT (RED) color since the iPhone XR.

Another reason why Apple is likely to skip releasing a mid-cycle iPhone 15 color variant this year could be because of the upcoming iPhone 16 launch, which is over five months away. Apple would want all the attention for the iPhone 16 line, especially given how it’s anticipated to feature some cool AI features.

The current iPhone 15 and 15 Plus come in five colors: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black. Plus, there are several Apple-branded silicon cases with MagSafe in over twelve colors, including Black, Pink, Soft Mint, Sunshine, Light Blue, Storm Blue, Clay, Pink, Orange Sorbet, and Cypress.

That said, I’m not sure why Apple would skip this chance to boost sales in the middle of the iPhone’s life cycle given it needs to claim its position back that the company lost to Microsoft in terms of most valued company. So, it’s best to take this rumor with a grain of salt for now.

In addition, there have been delays in the new iPad launch, which might be why, and the latest reports also suggest that the company may likely skip holding a big event, and release the iPads via a press release, as they released the M3 MacBook Air laptop recently. But Apple could still surprise us with a new iPhone 15 color announcement separately.

