New Siri to ‘Lean’ on Gemini while keeping Apple’s privacy focus

Apple plans a major Siri reboot in March. The update aligns with a new smart home display and fresh versions of Apple TV and HomePod mini. Apple wants these devices to show what the new Siri and Apple Intelligence can actually do.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writes in his Power On newsletter that Apple will lean on Google’s Gemini to power parts of Siri. Apple is paying for a custom Gemini model that runs on its Private Cloud Compute servers. Users will not see Google branding inside Siri. The Gemini model sits in the background and helps Siri answer better and search the web with AI.

Gurman also warns that Apple still needs to win back trust. Siri’s reputation suffered over the years. A smarter model helps only if Siri works reliably, quickly, and in plain language. Apple knows this.

Apple will preview iOS 27, macOS 27, watchOS 27, and more at WWDC in June. Expect big Apple Intelligence updates across the board. The company wants a coherent AI story that ties iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and the home together.

What this means in 2026

The March Siri release is the first step. Apple then plans a broader smart home push later in the year, including cameras and a stronger security ecosystem. New Apple TV and HomePod mini hardware will support the voice features and tighter on-device control.

Apple faces hurdles in China. Despite local partnerships, regulators have slowed Apple Intelligence. Internal timelines slipped from mid-2025 to later updates. The current target lines up with the new Siri window, but nothing is firm.

Bottom line: Apple ties Siri’s future to a tailored Gemini model while keeping the Apple interface and privacy story. March starts the test. WWDC expands it. Execution decides the rest.