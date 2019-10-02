New Surface Duo Folding Phone Looks Like Courier Tablet

Microsoft announced a range of new products today, one of which is a Surface Duo phone with two screens. It looks a lot like its old Courier tablet concept (via The Next Web).

This is big news for Microsoft because the Surface Duo runs Android and not any form of Windows mobile OS.

Today we shared where Surface and Microsoft are…and where we're going. I hope you liked the products. We can't wait to see what you do with them #MicrosoftEvent #SurfacePro7 #SurfaceLaptop3 #SurfaceEarbuds #SurfaceNeo #SurfaceDuo pic.twitter.com/UIoW8SDPNN — Panos Panay (@panos_panay) October 2, 2019

Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch screens powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and running a modified version of Android 9 Pie. It will launch during the 2020 holiday season.

