New Surface Duo Folding Phone Looks Like Courier Tablet

Andrew Orr

| News

Microsoft announced a range of new products today, one of which is a Surface Duo phone with two screens. It looks a lot like its old Courier tablet concept (via The Next Web).

Surface Duo

This is big news for Microsoft because the Surface Duo runs Android and not any form of Windows mobile OS.

Surface Duo has two 5.6-inch screens powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and running a modified version of Android 9 Pie. It will launch during the 2020 holiday season.

geoduck
geoduck

I gotta’ say this looks vastly better than any existing or future bending screen phones.

12 hours ago