New ‘Time to Walk’ episodes are coming to apple Fitness+, starting on June 28. The first new episode will be led by Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez. During it, she talks about learning resilience from her dad and building confidence.

Time to Walk episodes are powered by the Apple Watch. Subscribers can connect AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones to the wearable and let interesting and influential people guide them through stories, photos, and music as they walk. Along with Ms. Rodriguez, stars set to lead such workouts in the new series include two-time boxing Heavyweight Champion of the World Anthony Joshua, supermodel Naomi Campbell, actor, writer, and presenter Stephen Fry, and CNN’s chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta.

Artist Spotlights with Alicia Keyes, Lady Gaga Coming to Apple Fitness+

Also on June 28, Apple Fitness+ is going to introduce Artists Spotlights. These are going to be workouts with entire playlists by specific artists such as Alicia Keys, Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban, and Lady Gaga. There are also going to be workouts from fitness expert Jeanette Jenkins. Jay Blahnik, Apple’s senior director of Fitness Technologies commented: