New UK Digital Services Tax Will Hit Apple

Charlotte Henry

@charlotteahenry
1 minute read
| News

LONDON – The UK Government announced plans to introduce a new Digital Services Tax Thursday. It said it will apply to social media platforms, search engines, and online marketplaces, meaning Apple would be affected.

Developers have been paid more than $70 billion since Apple's App Store launched in 2008

2% Tax on Digital Revenue

In documents explaining the plans, the government said that there had been a “misalignment between the place where profits are taxed and the place where value is created. In particular, many of these digital businesses derive value from their interaction and engagement with a user base.”

Consequently, the UK government wants to introduce a 2% tax on firms with over £500m of worldwide digital revenues, £25m of which comes from UK users. In Q2 2019, Apple posted revenue of $58 billion, $11.5 billion of which came from services. Net sales in Europe were at $13.85 billion. I find it hard to see how it will not meet the law’s criteria.

The legislation is intended to be introduced in the UK Government’s Budget for 2019-20. It will apply to revenue earned from April 1, 2020.  However, with Prime Minister Theresa May set to stand down in two-weeks time, there is no guarantee her successor will stick with her plan. France recently announced plans for a similar law too,

1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
1 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Lee Dronick Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

Taxation without representation? 😀

Vote Up0Vote Down 
2 days ago