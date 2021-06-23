New York Magazine and Apple are working on a journalism project together. The magazine’s Editor in Chief, David Haskell, disclosed the information in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily (republished without a paywall via Yahoo News). However, he did not reveal any further details about what the project is.

New Journalism Project

During the conversation, Mr. Haskell said:

We’re working with Apple right now on a journalism project together and that has unlocked some opportunities for us.

The Mac Observer reached out to New York Magazine to try and better understand what form this project may take. We had received no comment at the time of this writing.

Apple News Not ‘Been a Game Changer’ For New York Magazine

Interestingly, Mr. Haskell was none too impressed with his publication’s presence on Apple News. He said:

It seems to be fairly consistent with the larger strategy of thinking about this place as a subscription business, but I don’t think Apple News has been a game changer for us.

New York Magazine and associated properties such as Vulture are included as part of an Apple News+ subscription.