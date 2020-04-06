The New York Times has joined a legion of apps that have recently added support for Sign in with Apple. Other apps that have added the support include blogging platform Medium and fitness app Strava.

The Growth of Sign in With Apple

Other apps now supporting the privacy feature IFTT, Ritual, Freshii, and Fiverr (via Cult of Mac). Apple launched it as part of iOS 13 to stop third-party web services and apps using logins to track their users. At first, it was not used widely. However, an increasing number of big-name apps and web services now allow users to log-in in this way.

