New Yorker Pokes Fun at Donald Trump with Google Arts & Culture App

The internet is going crazy over the Google Arts & Culture app, and now even the New Yorker is getting in on the action. The magazine’s daily cartoon from January 16th has a very political spin, but shows how mainstream the app’s feature comparing our faces to art in museums has become.

The daily cartoon is titled “Trump tries a new Google app,” with his face next to Marcel Duchamp’s “Fountain.”

We walk you through trying out the app for yourself in a how-to from earlier this week. You won’t however, get compared to anything other than a portrait because that’s all Google is using.

