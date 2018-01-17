New Yorker Pokes Fun at Donald Trump with Google Arts & Culture App

The internet is going crazy over the Google Arts & Culture app, and now even the New Yorker is getting in on the action. The magazine’s daily cartoon from January 16th has a very political spin, but shows how mainstream the app’s feature comparing our faces to art in museums has become.

The daily cartoon is titled “Trump tries a new Google app,” with his face next to Marcel Duchamp’s “Fountain.”

Daily Cartoon: Tuesday, January 16th https://t.co/2KSonwylSA — New Yorker Cartoons (@nyercartoons) January 16, 2018

We walk you through trying out the app for yourself in a how-to from earlier this week. You won’t however, get compared to anything other than a portrait because that’s all Google is using.