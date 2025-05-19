Next Apple Vision Pro Might Come With Interchangeable Lens

Apple may be preparing a major hardware update to its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset. A recently granted U.S. patent No. 12298519 details a new interchangeable lens system that allows users to swap out lenses on a head-mounted display. The patent describes a method for integrating prescription or customized lenses more seamlessly into a device like the Vision Pro.

Modular Optics for Better Personalization

At the core of the system is a removable lens assembly designed to connect magnetically or mechanically to the Vision Pro’s main display. A built-in lens detection sensor identifies which lens is attached and can adjust the display settings accordingly. This setup supports the use of prescription lenses without requiring permanent modifications to the headset.

Apple’s approach addresses a common issue among users with corrective vision. Instead of relying on inserts or external frames, this design integrates the lenses into the device itself. The sensor not only confirms the presence of a lens but also detects lens-specific data such as magnification, optical correction, or display alignment needs. The system may even notify users when lenses are improperly installed or incompatible.

The lens modules could include their electronics or memory, allowing them to store calibration data and communicate directly with the headset. This would help the device adjust the display output in real time, ensuring optimal image clarity for each user.

Designed With Vision Pro in Mind

While the patent doesn’t mention the Vision Pro by name, the design aligns with the headset’s structure. The head-mounted display unit in the patent features a front-facing display, housing for electronics, and an internal chamber for the user’s eyes. The removable lens fits within this chamber, making it easy to replace or upgrade without disassembling the device.

Figures in the patent document show variations of the system, including different mounting methods, sensor placements, and lens shapes. These diagrams suggest Apple is testing flexible configurations for different user needs.

This development fits into a broader trend of Apple personalizing its wearable products. With the Vision Pro expected to support both immersive productivity and media experiences, visual precision is essential. A modular lens system not only improves accessibility but also supports long-term hardware compatibility as users’ prescriptions change.

As reported by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, this innovation is one of 64 newly granted patents to Apple this week. It signals Apple’s intention to keep refining the user experience through modular, user-centric design choices.