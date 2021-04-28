The next generation of ‘M2’ Apple silicon chips are already in mass production. Nikkei Asia reported that they could be shipped as early as July and be used in MacBooks sold in the second half of 2021.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing M2 Chips

The M2 chip is being manufactured by Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC), for who Apple is a key customer. Neither TSMC or Apple had commented at the time of this writing. However, IDC analyst Joey Yen described Apple’s move to using only its own chips is “irreversible.” He said that “Apple has made a successful debut, and the integrated experience has also been satisfying based on general customers’ feedback,” but it “remains to be seen” if other computer manufacturers will follow and ditch Intel chips.