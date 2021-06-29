LifeProof has announced its latest protective case for iPhones. It’s called NËXT and it’s available with built-in MagSafe for the iPhone 12 product line.

NËXT With MagSafe

NËXT with MagSafe is LifeProof’s only clear-backed case that offers full MagSafe capabilities. This slim two-piece case survives drops from two meters and has port covers to block iPhone from dirt, snow and debris. The case is made with 50% recycled plastic.

LifeProof CEO Jim Parke:

Apple continues to innovate each device to increase usability. LifeProof takes your Apple device to the next level and ensures usability is enhanced through protection and new MagSafe compatibility.

In partnership with Water.org, Coral Reef Alliance, American Rivers and Oceana, LifeProof will make a donation for every registered purchase to support a healthier future for our world’s water. NËXT with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 mini are available now, NEXT with MagSafe for iPhone 12 Pro Max is coming soon on LifeProof.com.