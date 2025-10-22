Nikkei: Apple reduces iPhone Air output, boosts iPhone 17 lineup

Apple has pulled back on iPhone Air production while it lifts output for other iPhone 17 models. You see the split on delivery times. The iPhone Air ships immediately. The iPhone 17 and 17 Pro often make you wait.

Nikkei Asia reports that Apple told suppliers to cut iPhone Air orders to levels suppliers normally see near the end of a product’s life. Sources say November volumes fall to less than 10 percent of September’s run. The move follows weeks of steady iPhone Air availability online and in stores, with no slip in delivery windows since launch.

Weak iPhone Air signal

You could spot the warning signs early. New iPhones usually push delivery dates within minutes. The iPhone Air never did. Analysts read the same signal. Morgan Stanley flagged increased production for the other three iPhone 17 models, not the Air. Counterpoint Research highlighted strong demand for the base iPhone 17 and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. Neither group called out momentum for the Air.

In the U.S., Apple’s site shows two to three weeks for many iPhone 17 configurations and one to two weeks for the iPhone 17 Pro. The iPhone Air remains available now. That gap tells you where buyers are moving.

Production shifts to stronger sellers

Nikkei Asia says Apple raised orders for the baseline iPhone 17 by about 5 million units and added orders for the high-end 17 Pro. Suppliers describe overall iPhone 17 production as stable and on track. Some say Apple even asked them to prepare extra components in case demand grows further.

The iPhone Air still launched late in China due to eSIM rules, and early sales there look good. Outside China, demand stays muted.

Overall forecast stays intact

Apple’s full-line forecast holds at 85 million to 90 million units for 2025. Counterpoint and IDC show iPhone shipments grew year over year in the July to September quarter. Counterpoint also notes the iPhone 17 series outsold iPhone 16 by 14 percent in the first 10 days across China and the U.S., with the base model driving growth.

So, in short, the iPhone Air was meant to take 10 to 15 percent of this year’s new iPhone build. People familiar with the plan say Apple positioned it as a bridge to a first foldable iPhone in 2026. If Apple rebalances production now, you still get the same result this season. More of the phones you want. Fewer of the one you skip.