On Thursday, accessory maker Nimble has launched APOLLO wireless chargers, and they’re made with recycled plastic and silicone.
APOLLO Wireless Pad
- Available for US$49.95
- Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging
- Includes 20W USB-C Wall Charger
- Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series
- Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone
- -7.40 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
APOLLO DUO Wireless Dual Pad
- Available for US$79.95
- Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging for two devices, simultaneously
- Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series
- Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone
- -8.76 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives
Nimble products come with a 24-month guarantee.