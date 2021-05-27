On Thursday, accessory maker Nimble has launched APOLLO wireless chargers, and they’re made with recycled plastic and silicone.

Available for US$49.95

Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging

Includes 20W USB-C Wall Charger

Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series

Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone

-7.40 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives

Available for US$79.95

Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging for two devices, simultaneously

Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series

Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone

-8.76 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives

Nimble products come with a 24-month guarantee.