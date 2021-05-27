On Thursday, accessory maker Nimble has launched APOLLO wireless chargers, and they’re made with recycled plastic and silicone.

APOLLO Wireless Pad

  • Available for US$49.95
  • Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging
  • Includes 20W USB-C Wall Charger
  • Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series
  • Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone
  • -7.40 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives

APOLLO DUO Wireless Dual Pad

  • Available for US$79.95
  • Up to 15W high-speed wireless charging for two devices, simultaneously
  • Magnetic alignment for hassle-free placement of iPhone 12 series
  • Anti-slip charging surface made from 100% recycled silicone
  • -8.76 lb carbon reduction vs. market alternatives

Nimble products come with a 24-month guarantee.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments