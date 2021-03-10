Recently, Nimble introduced its Spring 2021 REPLAY Collection filled with fast-charge accessories produced with a low carbon footprint.

Nimble REPLAY

Made with 72.5% recycled materials, there are three lines of chargers in the REPLAY suite.

Portable Chargers are small, yet mighty. Housed in 72.5% REPLAY Certified Recycled Plastic, CHAMP Series is ultra-compact, with more power than chargers twice the size to power any USB-powered device. WALLY Series Wall Chargers are made from 72.5% REPLAY Certified Recycled Plastic. WALLY Series is a smaller, more energy efficient choice for fast charging laptops, smartphones and other USB-powered devices.

Each product is available at different prices and you can find them on GoNimble.com.