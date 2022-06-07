Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller Receive Support in iOS 16

Though there is little to no advertising on Apple’s website, a discovery has been made that iOS 16 adds support for the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons and Pro Controller. This news was highlighted on Twitter by Riley Testut, the developer for the iOS game emulator Delta.

Apple’s iOS 16 Features Nintendo Joy-Con Support

In a series of tweets from the developer, Testut states that iOS 16 supports both single left or right Joy-Cons. Users can also use both at once or as a singular controller. Testut also added that it is possible to switch between the Joy-Cons dynamically. By pressing and holding the screenshot capture and home buttons for a few seconds, users are able to switch between the Joy-Cons acting separately or as one controller.

The developer further stated that iOS 16 supports the Nintendo Switch’s Pro Controller. The Pro Controller is more of a traditional approach over Joy-Cons.

!!! iOS 16 natively supports Nintendo Switch Pro Controllers!! Can confirm they work perfectly with Delta 😍 pic.twitter.com/p8u1sdjvTt — Riles 🤷‍♂️ (@rileytestut) June 6, 2022

The Joy-Con controllers are customizable through the Bluetooth menu of the Settings app on iOS 16. The latest beta is currently available for developers. Apple stated that a public beta of iOS 16 will be available in July, with the software update seeing a full release in the fall.

For those unfamiliar with Joy-Con controllers, they can be extremely useful, especially when gaming with friends. Small, lightweight and ultra portable, Joy-Cons are useful for players on the move. Thanks to the design, Joy-Cons can act together or independently.

Additionally, the ability to pair them together or separate them means you can play with your friends, or have your own experience with a full-fledged controller. The Nintendo Switch’s Pro Controller is also nice for those that want a more robust gaming experience.

A pair of Joy-Cons retail on Nintendo’s official web site for $79.99 and come in a variety of colors. The Pro Controller retails for $69.99.

Furthermore, iPhones have also supported Playstation 5 DualSense and Xbox Series X controllers since the release of iOS 14.5 in April 2021.