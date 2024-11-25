No, AirTags 2 Most Likely Won’t Have Rechargeable Battery

Apple’s highly anticipated AirTag 2 is set to hit the market in mid-2025, but contrary to some speculation, it will not have a rechargeable battery. Instead, it will continue to use the user-replaceable CR2032 coin cell battery.

But it will have new functionality like the new model is expected to come with the U2 Ultra-Wideband chip, which can give better location accuracy and improved power efficiency.

There’s also going to be better tracking over longer distances. Apple is working on making it more difficult to remove the built-in speaker.

The AirTag 2 is likely to keep a design similar to the current model. Official pricing has not been confirmed, it’s anticipated that Apple will keep the cost competitive, could maintain the $29 price point for individual units.

There could be a potential integration of AirTag 2 with Apple Vision Pro, as reported by MacRumors.

As we await the official launch in 2025, it’s clear that Apple is focusing on refining and enhancing the AirTag’s core functionalities rather than making drastic changes to its power source or design.