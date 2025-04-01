No, It’s Not A Joke, Apple Turns 49 Today

Apple is putting a delay on having employees in-person for work due to the rise of COVID-19 cases. However, employees are still required to be in-person two days a week.

Apple Inc. marks its 49th anniversary today, April 1, 2025. The company was founded on this day in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak, and Ronald Wayne in Los Altos, California. Initially known as Apple Computer Company, it became Apple Computer, Inc. in 1977 before being renamed Apple Inc. in 2007 to reflect its expansion into consumer electronics and services beyond computers.

Over nearly five decades, Apple has grown from a small startup operating out of a garage to one of the most valuable companies in the world. Its products, including the Macintosh, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, have redefined industries and shaped modern technology. Under the leadership of Steve Jobs and later Tim Cook, Apple has built a reputation for innovation and design.

As of its most recent financial reports for fiscal year 2024, Apple recorded $391 billion in revenue and employed over 164,000 people worldwide. This anniversary highlights Apple’s continued influence on technology and its role as a global leader in the industry.