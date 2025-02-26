No, It’s Not Just You, Slack is Down

Slack, the popular workplace messaging platform, is experiencing a major outage today, February 26, 2025. Thousands of users worldwide are facing difficulties accessing the service, sending messages, and loading channel

The outage began around 10:30 AM ET, with over 3,000 reports logged in the United States alone. Users across the globe, including in Canada, the United Kingdom, and parts of Europe, are affected

Key issues reported include:

Messages not being sent or received

Slack channels failing to load

Connection errors and app crashes

Problems with integrations and workflows[



Slack has acknowledged the problem on its official status page and is actively investigating the root cause. The company’s engineering team is working to restore full service, but no estimated time for resolution has been provided

As of 1 PM ET, some services were starting to come back online, including group and direct messaging features. However, many users are still experiencing disruptions.

Slack has advised users to check their official channels for real-time updates. In the meantime, affected users are encouraged to use alternative communication tools to stay connected with their teams