The requirement for Apple Store staff to wear a mask is being dropped. It follows the recent decision to no longer require fully vaccinated customers to wear a face covering.

Mask Requirements Dropping in Apple Stores

The latest change was spotted by Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman, who originally reported on the developments. A sign seen outside an unspecified retail location states that face masks are “are optional for fully vaccinated customers.” That sign also makes clear occupancy remains limited with physical distancing expected.

Mask requirement is now dropping at Apple stores for employees too https://t.co/DprmWTg95e — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 24, 2021

It is not confirmed whether staff must be fully vaccinated in order to not wear a mask, but it is reasonable to assume that is the case. Local laws and requirements also dictate how the policy is implemented.