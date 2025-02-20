No mmWave for iPhone 17 Air? Apple’s Custom Modem Could Be the Reason

Apple’s first custom-designed modem, the C1, made its debut in the iPhone 16e, which was officially released yesterday. This marks a significant step in Apple’s transition away from Qualcomm, but the C1 modem lacks support for mmWave 5G, limiting its connectivity to sub-6GHz networks.

While this won’t impact coverage in most areas, it means users won’t have access to the ultra-fast speeds that mmWave technology provides in locations like stadiums, airports, and dense urban centers.

What This Means for iPhone 17 Air

Reports from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo indicate that Apple plans to use the same C1 modem in the iPhone 17 Air.

If accurate, this means the iPhone 17 Air will be the only model in the iPhone 17 lineup without mmWave support. The iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to continue using Qualcomm modems, ensuring access to the full range of 5G capabilities.

While sub-6GHz 5G offers broad coverage, mmWave technology enables significantly faster speeds in areas where it is available.

This means that iPhone 17 Air users in mmWave-heavy regions may see lower peak speeds than those using other iPhone 17 models. However, mmWave deployment remains limited in many countries, and Apple may see this as a necessary trade-off while refining its modem technology.

A second-generation Apple modem with mmWave support is reportedly in development and could arrive with the iPhone 18 in 2026.

Apple’s third-generation modem, expected in 2027, aims to surpass Qualcomm’s performance and introduce AI-powered connectivity features. Until then, iPhone 17 Air users may have to settle for sub-6GHz 5G, while Apple continues working toward a fully in-house cellular solution.

