No More Sub-$500, Sub-6″, Sub-128GB iPhones, What Else Has Gone?

Apple’s latest iPhone 16e marks the end of several long-standing iPhone features. The new model no longer has a home button, Lightning cable port, LCD displays, or a 64GB storage option.

The iPhone 16e also sees the removal of Touch ID, as Face ID becomes the standard biometric authentication method across all iPhone models. The design has been updated with slimmer bezels, replacing the older look with thicker borders around the screen.

With the introduction of the iPhone 16e, Apple has discontinued its sub-$500 iPhone options. The new model starts at $599, which means there are no more budget-friendly iPhones in the current lineup. Additionally, small-screen iPhones are no longer available, as the iPhone 16e comes with a 6.1-inch display.

The traditional mute switch has been replaced by the Action Button on the iPhone 16e. This change aligns with Apple’s recent design updates seen in other iPhone models. The camera system has also been upgraded, with the entry-level model now having a 48MP sensor instead of the previous single-lens setup.

Apple has introduced its first in-house 5G modem, the C1, in the iPhone 16e. This new modem replaces the older third-party 5G modems used in previous iPhone models. The change is part of Apple’s efforts to bring more component production in-house.

The company continues to phase out older technologies in favor of newer ones, which it believes will give a better user experience.