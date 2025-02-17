No, Netflix Still Isn’t Part of the Apple TV App: Here’s What Happened

For a short time, it seemed like Netflix had finally integrated with the Apple TV app, as users could track content in their Continue Watching and Watchlist sections. However, the excitement was short-lived. Netflix has confirmed that its brief presence in the Apple TV app was an error, not a planned update.

Last week, some Netflix users in the U.S. noticed the streaming service appearing as a participating platform in the Apple TV app. This prompted speculation that Netflix had changed its long-standing stance and was rolling out deeper integration. However, a Netflix spokesperson quickly clarified to The Verge that this was a mistake and has since been rolled back.

Netflix has historically refused to integrate with Apple’s content tracking system, preferring that users browse and watch content exclusively through its own app. Unlike Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, and Max, which allow users to track shows and movies within the Apple TV app, Netflix has never supported this functionality.

The unexpected appearance of Netflix content raised hopes that the company had reconsidered its stance, but this was not the case.