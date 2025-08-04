No Touch, No Voice: Synchron Demos iPad Controlled by Brain

Apple’s push into brain-computer technology is no longer theoretical. A new video shows a man with ALS using only his thoughts to control an iPad, thanks to a neural implant and Apple’s custom support for brain-based input.

The demonstration, led by the company Synchron, features Mark Jackson navigating his iPad’s home screen, opening apps, and composing messages using only his mind. Jackson is part of Synchron’s COMMAND trial, which studies how brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) can translate neural activity into digital control.

This live demo highlights Apple’s recent work on integrating BCI support into iOS 26 and iPadOS 26. These operating systems now support BCI Human Interface Device (HID) protocols, allowing native compatibility between brain implants and Apple hardware.

How the Technology Works

Doctors implant Synchron’s device, called Stentrode, in the motor cortex. Instead of performing open brain surgery, they insert the implant through the jugular vein using a catheter. Once in place, the device reads neural signals using electrodes.

These signals are then translated into digital commands. Apple’s HID protocol picks up those commands and turns them into cursor movements, taps, and keystrokes. The video shows this process working in real time on an iPad.

Source-Based Context and Confirmation

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported on Jackson’s case, quoting him as an early participant in the Synchron trial. The outlet confirmed that Jackson has ALS, a condition that limits voluntary muscle movement, and that the Stentrode implant allowed him to regain a level of interaction with digital devices.

Back in the spring, Apple announced its plans to support brain-control features in upcoming software updates. Journalist Chance Miller explained how Apple was building support into iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and visionOS to allow native BCI integration.

According to Synchron, as of May 2025, the Stentrode has been implanted in ten participants. The tech remains under trial and FDA supervision, but the company says results so far are promising.

Watch the full video from Synchron here: