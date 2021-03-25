Critics are accusing Apple of backroom dealing over the fact that the Arizona HB2005 bill that would affected app stores was never voted upon (via The Verge).

Arizona HB2005

The HB2005 bill would change the way app store providers like Apple and Google did business, like letting developers use their own payment systems, thus bypassing the 30% “app tax.”

Protocol reported in March that both tech giants had hired lobbyists to fight the bill: “Apple tapped its own lobbyist, Rod Diridon, to begin lobbying in Arizona. It hired Kirk Adams, the former chief of staff to Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, to negotiate with Cobb on its behalf.”

The Arizona Senate was due to vote on the bill Wednesday during its session. However, although HB2005 was first on the agenda, it wasn’t introduced to vote upon. Basecamp co-founder David Heinemeier Hansson, who submitted testimony in support of the bill, claims Apple hired a former chief of staff to Arizona Governor Doug Ducey to “broker a deal” to stop the bill.

The big show turned out to be a no show. The bill was killed in mid-air while on the agenda with a backroom deal. Apple has hired the governor's former chief of staff, and word is that he brokered a deal to prevent this from even being heard. #America4Sale https://t.co/XEeUMlC1zu — DHH (@dhh) March 24, 2021

According to the report, Rep. Cobb, the bill’s sponsor, did not respond to a request for comment. The Arizona governor’s office and the office of the Arizona State Senate Majority Leader Rick Gray (R-21) also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.