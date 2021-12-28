Nomad Helps You Get the Gift You Wanted

You’ve gotten your new iPhone, AirPods, or Apple Watch. Now it’s time to outfit those new products with high-quality cases and accessories. Nomad Goods is offering 20% off the full price of everything in stock, but only until December 30. Take advantage of this sale to help you get the gift you wanted.

The “Get the Gift You Wanted” Sale

Nomad makes some of the best accessories you’ll find for your Apple products. Their accessories cover the gamut, from cases and Watch bands to chargers, stands, and cables. Nomad Goods crafts most of these accessories from premium leather, offering a wonderful, elegant appearance.

Top on my own wish list is Nomad’s Modern Leather Case for Moment. It’s MagSafe-compatible and built with a high-grade polycarbonate body, bonded to a raised TPE bumper on the edge. Covering that is Horween leather sourced from the US. What really sets this case aside, though, is that it’s compatible with Moment M-series lenses. It ships with a standard camera ring as well as a Moment lens interface. Normally, the case would cost me a modest $60, but this sale brings it down to just $47.99.

Another great buy is Nomad’s Base Station Apple Watch Edition, a wireless charger that’s stylish and useful. It allows you to wirelessly charge your iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at the same time. The charging station also provides a 7.5W USB-A port, along with a USB-C PD port at 18W. Your Apple Watch gets its own spot, positioned perfectly for Nightstand Mode. The charging station offers an aluminum chassis and base, no-slip grip rubber feet, and a black padded leather surface. With the 20% discount, I can pick this up for just under $120.

Getting Your Accessory at a Discount

Now through Dec. 30, 2021, you can get 20% off any in-stock items at Nomad Goods. Just enter the promo code TREATYOURSELF, and enjoy the savings.