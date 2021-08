On Tuesday accessory maker Nomad launched its MagSafe Mount Stand for the iPhone 12 device line. It’s available to purchase for US$59.95.

MagSafe Mount Stand

Charge in both portrait and landscape orientation

Securely holds MagSafe Charger (charger not included)

Weighted design

Works with all iPhone 12 models

It’s made of a solid block of zinc alloy with a rubber base to prevent it from slipping on a surface.