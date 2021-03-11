Popular note-taking app Notability now works on the Mac, thanks to Catalyst. This version is free to download for current iPad and iPhone customers. Furthermore, Ginger Labs, the firm behind the tool, is making it available to new users at the reduced price of US$3.99 for a limited time (it’s usually US$8.99).

The new, Catalyst-powered version of Notability will allow users to take advantage of the larger screen size, keyboard, and speed of a Mac. The intention is to provide a unified cross-platform experience alongside this, according to Notability’s Director, Marc Provost:

Mac Catalyst enables us to maintain feature parity across Apple devices, something we’ve wanted to offer for a long time. This can be especially useful for students who take notes on iPad and also use a Mac for studying. They can easily pick up where they left off with the same functionality and experience.

Key app features are available on the Mac, including: