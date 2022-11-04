NovaPlus Launches A8 Duo Stylus Pen Designed for iPad, Offers Features at an Affordable Price

NovaPlus has announced the release of the A8 Duo Stylus Pen, an iPad Stylus alternative that offers plenty of features at an affordable price.

Meant to work straight from the box with the latest release of iPads, the A8 Duo is great for those looking for an alternative to the official Apple Pencil.

NovaPlus Introduces the A8 Duo Stylus Pen

NovaPlus, who created the award-winning 7 Pro Stylus Pen, is now offering the A8 Duo Stylus. Meant to work alongside the current-generation of iPads, the new A8 Duo offers plenty of features for those that want an iPad Stylus at an affordable price.

Key Specs:

Length: 166mm

Width: 8.9mm

Tip / Material: 1.4mm / POM (30km)

Weight: 13.9g

Charing Methods: USB-C, magnetic wireless

Charing time: 40 min

Battery Capacity: 130mAh

Usage Time: 12 hours

When it comes to features, the A8 Duo has plenty. This includes palm rejection, which allows users to freely rest their palm on the tablet without the A8 registering this as an interaction. For left-handed folks, this can save a lot of trouble of having to constantly hit ‘undo’ when writing or drawing.

NovaPlus’ A8 Duo also features tilt awareness, which is great for controlling the width of a line while writing or drawing. Furthermore, the wear-resistant nibs can be replaced and swapped with any Apple Pencil-compatible tip, and the nibs are good for “30 kilometers of uninterrupted writings”.

The A8 Duo Stylus Pen also features a universal capacitive back-end button. Found on the eraser end of the Stylus, the button is capable of enabling shortcuts for popular writing and drawing apps, such as Procreate. Users can either click the back-end button or double-tap near the pen tip to easily switch between brushes and erasers. A handy indicator light also informs users when the battery dips below 30%.

A Way to Help You Charge

One of the largest features that helps the Stylus stand-out from other third-party accessories is that the A8 Duo is able to charge wirelessly directly from a user’s iPad. In thanks to magnets embedded within the Stylus, the A8 Duo is also capable of clamping to any flat edge on the side of an iPad. For those that need the Stylus to charge a bit faster, it’s also able to charge via USB-C, and can reach a full charge in around 40 minutes.

Concerning the 130mAh battery, the A8 Duo is able to run for 12 hours on a full charge, or can stand-by for up to six months. Additionally, a built-in indicator light can help users know how much juice their Stylus has remaining. Furthermore, thanks to the A8 Duo’s ability to easily pair with iOS, the Stylus is able to pair with an Apple device with additional support for the iOS battery status widget.

The box includes:

Nova Plus A8 Pencil

Pen Sleeve

Dustproof Plug

Additional Tip

The NovaPlus A8 Stylus Duo is compatible with all iPad mini, iPad Air and iPad Pros that are 2018 and newer. Furthermore, prices for the A8 Duo being at $49.

The NovaPlus is currently available via IndieGogo, and begins shipping in January. You can find more information here.