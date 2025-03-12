Now You Can Experience Metallica Concert on Apple Vision Pro

Amazing news for Metalc fans, who also happen to own a $3500 worth of Apple Vision Pro. Apple is releasing a new immersive concert experience featuring Metallica for the Apple Vision Pro, available starting March 14, 2025. This experience, captured during the band’s M72 World Tour in Mexico City, includes performances of the songs “Whiplash,” “One,” and “Enter Sandman,” recorded using Apple Immersive Video.

Apple Immersive Video utilizes high-resolution 180-degree video and Spatial Audio to create an experience that simulates being present at the concert. To record the event, Apple constructed a stage setup with 14 Apple Immersive Video cameras, using a variety of camera systems to capture multiple perspectives and the audience’s energy. A companion Spatial Audio EP, “M72 World Tour: Mexico City,” will also be released on Apple Music.

Customers can experience a preview of the Metallica concert by booking an Apple Vision Pro demo at Apple Store locations. In addition to the Metallica content, Apple is expanding its Apple Immersive Video content with new episodes of the “Adventure” and “Boundless” series. These episodes document activities such as deep-water solo climbing and Arctic surfing.

A sports film titled “VIP: Yankee Stadium” will be available on April 4, and an immersive version of “Bono: Stories of Surrender” will premiere on May 30. Apple Vision Pro is available in multiple countries, and demos can be booked online or at Apple Store locations. Apple Immersive Video content is available in U.S. English with subtitles in other languages, and availability varies by region. Apple TV+ is available as a subscription service, with a free trial for new subscribers and extended free trials for eligible device purchases.

