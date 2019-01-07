NSA to Release Free Reverse Engineering Tool GHIDRA

The U.S. National Security Agency is releasing a free and open source reverse engineering tool callee GHIDRA at the upcoming RSA security conference.

GHIDRA

GHIDRA will work on Windows, macOS, and Linux and should make certain aspects of security research easier. The NSA developed the tool in the 2000s, and although not being a state secret the tool wasn’t well known. But for the past few years the agency has shared it with other government agencies.

We first learned of the tool in March 2017 as part of the Vault 7 CIA leak that Wikileaks put out. According to these documents, GHIDRA is coded in Java and has a graphical user interface (GUI). GHIDRA can also analyze binaries for all major operating systems and a modular architecture allows users to add packages in case they need extra features.

The NSA making tools open source isn’t new. So far it as 32 projects as part of its Technology Transfer Program (TTP) and has its own GitHub account.

