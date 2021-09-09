Norfolk State University (NSU) is launching its Spartan Innovation Academy program this fall. It will provide students, faculty, and staff with access to Apple products and specialized training for app development. NSU will be the first Historically Black College and University (HBCU) to facilitate a campus-wide deployment of these Apple products.

Spartan Innovation Academy

Every incoming and returning student will receive a cellular iPad Pro to use 5G, as well as an Apple Pencil, Smart Keyboard Folio, and AirPods Pro. In total, over 6,000 products will be distributed during the Fall 2021 semester. Students can even purchase the devices from the university when they graduate for US$1.00.

Additionally, Norfolk State will utilize a full-time Apple Professional Learning Specialist, engineering services, and project management. The university will also provide MacBook Pros to students based on their majors or courses. iMacs will be in an innovation design lab for students to learn coding and app development using Apple’s curriculum and Swift.