NYC Subway Riders Can Use Apple Pay This Friday

NYC subway riders can start using Apple Pay Express Transit at certain subway stations starting Friday, May 31 (via TechCrunch).

Thanks to the ability to use EMV cards with Express Transit in iOS 12.3, some NYC subway riders will be able to soon ditch their physical subway card. I say “some” because it will be limited to single-ride passes. Riders using daily, weekly, and monthly passes can’t use this option, at these right now.

Currently, the system is limited to the 4, 5, 6 line between Grand Central-42 Street in Manhattan and Atlantic Ave-Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Staten Island buses will also support Express Transit.

