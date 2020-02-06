NYPD Replacing Memo Books With iOS App

The NYPD are scrapping their memo books for iPhones. New York’s finest are now going to make their notes using an iOS app.

NYPD Goes Digital

Departmentally issued iPhones are going to replace NYPD logbooks by February 17th. The app will send the officers’ notes to a database. The logbooks are “basically our bible,” one officer told the New York Times and officers event kept them safe once they’d retired. However, the new iPhone app means that the department, not the individual officer will retain the information. Post-digital transition, records will be searchable by date or keyword. The shift to iPhone may have a positive environmental impact too. The NYPD prints 10,000 memo books a month.