By October 3 All Apps Need to Have a Privacy Policy

Apple announced to developers through the App Store Connect panel that all apps will need to have a privacy policy by October 3.

Deadline

I don’t think I’ve ever seen an app without a privacy policy, but apparently they’re out there. And soon it will be a requirement. The move makes sense given Apple’s privacy stance, although having a privacy policy doesn’t necessarily mean the app will respect your privacy. It’s just a way to tell users what the app will do with their data.

To add or edit your privacy policy for the App Store:

Go to My Apps in App Store Connect , and click on your app. Under App Store , click on App Information . In the top right corner , add your privacy policy link for iOS apps or macOS apps, or enter text directly for tvOS apps. Click Save .

