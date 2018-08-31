By October 3 All Apps Need to Have a Privacy Policy

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
1 minute read
| News

Apple announced to developers through the App Store Connect panel that all apps will need to have a privacy policy by October 3.

[This AI Privacy Policy Tool Makes it Easier to Find Good Companies]

Deadline

app store icon

I don’t think I’ve ever seen an app without a privacy policy, but apparently they’re out there. And soon it will be a requirement. The move makes sense given Apple’s privacy stance, although having a privacy policy doesn’t necessarily mean the app will respect your privacy. It’s just a way to tell users what the app will do with their data.

To add or edit your privacy policy for the App Store:

  1. Go to My Apps in App Store Connect, and click on your app.
  2. Under App Store, click on App Information.
  3. In the top right corner, add your privacy policy link for iOS apps or macOS apps, or enter text directly for tvOS apps.
  4. Click Save.

[Mark Zuckerberg is Wrong. Apple’s Privacy Stance is Genuine]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of