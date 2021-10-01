Microsoft has announced the release of Microsoft 365, its subscription for its services. The standalone Office 2021 will also be available for PC and Mac. Both will arrive on October 5.

Microsoft Office 2021

The company says that Office 2021 will include many of the collaboration features found in Microsoft 365. These include:

With real-time co-authoring, you can work with others in the same document at the same time. There’s no need to send extra notes or emails because everyone will be notified when a file is updated.

With Microsoft Teams, it’s easier to get connected with everyone in your life so you can make plans and manage tasks big and small, together. Chat and video call with anyone, meet virtually in a cafe or a family lounge, assign tasks to help with chores at home, create and respond to polls, and much more—without ever leaving the app.

Further, in Office 2021 you’ll find new inking tools, data types, functions, translation and editing tools, motion graphics, ease-of-use features, and more.