Office 365 is Becoming Microsoft 365

The Office 365 suite of applications is getting a rebrand. It is becoming Microsoft 365 on April 21.

Microsoft 365 Launching April 21

The emphasis in the announcement of this new offering was the use of AI to help users. Microsoft has started rolling out previews of new features to existing Office 365 subscribers. It will continue to do so in the coming months.

The new features rolled out include the Microsoft Family Safety App and additional features in Microsoft Teams. Furthermore, the Edge browser has new features. These include Password Monitor and Collections, which aims to help users simplify their research.

Other parts of the traditional ‘Office’ suite have also been upgraded. The new features are going to available on macOS and iOS devices. In a blog post announcing the change, the company said:

Microsoft 365 builds on the foundation of Office infusing new artificial intelligence (AI), rich content and templates, and cloud-powered experiences to empower you to become a better writer, presenter, designer, manager of your finances, and deepen your connection to the people in your life

Subscription Packages Get New Names

The Office 365 Business Essentials package costs $5 per user, per month (billed annually). The Office 365 Business Premium costs $12.50 per user, per month (billed annually). Come April 21, they will become Microsoft 365 Business Basics and Business Standard respectively. Microsoft 365 Business will have ‘Premium’ added to its title on the same day. It costs $20 per user, per month, billed annually.