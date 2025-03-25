Official: Apple Unveils iPadOS 19 Release Date

Apple has announced that its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25) will take place online from June 9 to 13, 2025, with an in-person event at Apple Park on the opening day. The conference, which is free for all developers, is set to show the latest updates in Apple’s software, tools, and frameworks. Many are speculating about the iPadOS 19 Release Date to be announced during this time.

The online format will allow developers and students worldwide to watch the keynote presentation and other sessions through the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel. Apple says the event will include video sessions and online labs where developers can interact with Apple engineers and designers.

For those attending the in-person event at Apple Park on June 9, there will be opportunities to watch the keynote and Platforms State of the Union live, meet experts in group or one-on-one settings, and participate in special activities. Space for this event is limited, and details about how to apply are available on the WWDC25 website.

Apple also highlighted its Swift Student Challenge as part of its efforts to support young programmers. Winners of this year's challenge will be eligible to apply for the in-person event at Apple Park. Additionally, 50 Distinguished Winners will be invited to Cupertino for a three-day experience.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, said the company is eager to share its new tools and technologies with its global developer community. More information about WWDC25 will be shared through the Apple Developer app and website as the event approaches.

WWDC25 continues Apple’s tradition of bringing together developers from around the world to learn about updates to its platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS.

